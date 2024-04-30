Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TERN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 555,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $325.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of -0.63.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 138,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $856,009.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,665,152.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,840,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 997,700 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

