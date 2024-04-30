Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Guggenheim

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.60 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 2,371,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,067. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,897,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after buying an additional 190,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,167,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

