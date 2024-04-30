Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 2.5 %

ACGL stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.55. 1,294,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,783. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.49. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 91,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

