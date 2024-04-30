Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.14. 278,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.