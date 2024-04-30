Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,196. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.92 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

