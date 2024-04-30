Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. 2,055,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,760. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,741 shares of company stock worth $3,225,795. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 23,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 59.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

