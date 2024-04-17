Insider Selling: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$5,520,000.00.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

VLE stock traded up C$0.32 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,738. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$6.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark upped their target price on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

