Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $509,000.

Simplify MBS ETF Stock Performance

Simplify MBS ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,529. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

About Simplify MBS ETF

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

