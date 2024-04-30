Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,292,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,593,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,527,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,495,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,996,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 967,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,845,000 after acquiring an additional 57,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,819. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.