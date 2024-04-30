iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 234,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 902,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 585,614 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,359,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514,031. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

