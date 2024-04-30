Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 156.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INDA traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,957 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

