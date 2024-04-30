Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,783,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,051,123,000 after purchasing an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $903,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.58.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $553.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,745. The company’s fifty day moving average is $604.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $639.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.