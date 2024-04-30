Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $421,000 Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,722,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,318,000 after buying an additional 195,687 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3,702.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,990,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,405,000 after buying an additional 2,911,719 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 962,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,220,000 after buying an additional 53,748 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 805,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.55. 720,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,470. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

