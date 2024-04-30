Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $34.82 on Tuesday, hitting $1,303.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,758. The company has a market capitalization of $604.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,308.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,140.88. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

