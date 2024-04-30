Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,517,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 20,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 706.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 81,743 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 235,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,871.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,042,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,752. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

