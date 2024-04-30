NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $483.84 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.00 or 0.00009937 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and approximately $483.84 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,188,494,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,248,425 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

