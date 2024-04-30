FAT Brands (FATBB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ FATBB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
