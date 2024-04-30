Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.59. 508,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,588. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.13 per share, with a total value of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

