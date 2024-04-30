Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 253,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Himalaya Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSHP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Himalaya Shipping Price Performance

HSHP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,284. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

Himalaya Shipping Dividend Announcement

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

