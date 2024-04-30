Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $4.59 on Tuesday, hitting $72.27. 2,055,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,760. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.89. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

