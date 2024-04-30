Short Interest in First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Drops By 5.6%

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 3,100 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at $262,162.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,099 shares of company stock worth $33,020 over the last ninety days. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 21.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 301,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,811. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNWB. TheStreet cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

