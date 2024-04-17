Capital Analysts LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 551,169 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,268,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,613,000 after purchasing an additional 703,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

