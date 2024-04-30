Ares Capital (ARCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Ares Capital to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCC stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.91%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

