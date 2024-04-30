ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

ATN International Stock Up 1.3 %

ATNI stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Equities analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in ATN International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

