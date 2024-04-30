Canaccord Genuity Group Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $89.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $348,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188,672.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock worth $9,062,967 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,387,000 after purchasing an additional 348,852 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,573,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,111,000 after buying an additional 1,336,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,163,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,906,000 after purchasing an additional 275,436 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

