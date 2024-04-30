AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Increased to $238.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $215.00 to $238.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Stock Down 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

NASDAQ APPF opened at $238.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $133.83 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.69 and a 200-day moving average of $205.61.

In related news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,489 shares of company stock worth $3,531,011 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,434,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,062,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,359.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 120,246 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.