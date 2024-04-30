Russel Metals (RUS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.98 per share for the quarter.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Russel Metals stock opened at C$39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$33.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.39.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Russel Metals from C$55.50 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Russel Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.64.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Stories

