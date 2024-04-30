UGI (UGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect UGI to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. On average, analysts expect UGI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.16. UGI has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

