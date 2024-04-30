Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Price Target to C$16.50

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CVE:SGD opened at C$5.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.88. Snowline Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$6.40.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Frederick Roma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$109,200.00. Corporate insiders own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

