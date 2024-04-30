Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 215 ($2.70) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend

LON CAML opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.67) on Friday. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of GBX 150.60 ($1.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 219 ($2.75). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of £386.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,328.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,250.00%.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

