Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 215 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 215 ($2.70) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.76) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAML
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
Central Asia Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11,250.00%.
About Central Asia Metals
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Central Asia Metals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.