StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$5.75 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SVI. Desjardins reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.06.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.