StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider's stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

About American National Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 85,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.

