StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $507.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76.
American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.
Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares
About American National Bankshares
As of April 1, 2024, American National Bankshares Inc was acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of financial products and services. The company operates through two segments: Community Banking and Wealth Management.
Featured Stories
