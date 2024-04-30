Energy Recovery (ERII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ERII opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $851.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.27. Energy Recovery has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon bought 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $166,732.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,913 shares of company stock worth $1,478,808. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

