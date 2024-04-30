Tronox (TROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Tronox to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.33). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tronox Stock Up 1.4 %

TROX stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Articles

