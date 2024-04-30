Loblaw Companies (L) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Loblaw Companies to post earnings of C$1.71 per share for the quarter.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.58 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE:L opened at C$152.64 on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$110.52 and a 12 month high of C$154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$148.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$133.18.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frank Gambioli sold 4,603 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.00, for a total value of C$662,832.00. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,460,000.00. Insiders have sold 71,495 shares of company stock worth $10,547,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on L. TD Securities upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$150.00 to C$149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$146.00 to C$148.27 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$153.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$155.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Loblaw Companies

About Loblaw Companies

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.