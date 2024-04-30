StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAMN

Kaman Stock Performance

NYSE:KAMN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kaman by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kaman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.