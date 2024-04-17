Keel Point LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDV opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $90.72.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.7685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

