PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Increased by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $241.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.