Bluesphere Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $335.95. 1,004,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,474. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

