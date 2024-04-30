Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Up 0.1%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.38 and last traded at $44.90. Approximately 2,804,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,800,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 732,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,654,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

