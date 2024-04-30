StockNews.com Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ADSK. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $189.54 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total transaction of $145,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.74, for a total value of $145,607.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,262,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,166 shares of company stock worth $9,465,055 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

