ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.90 on Friday. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $21.64 million, a P/E ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.

ClearOne Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) by 5,150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.