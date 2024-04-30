Wingstop (WING) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wingstop to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.6 %

WING stock opened at $384.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 163.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.68. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $392.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.87 and a 200 day moving average of $283.73.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.17.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

