Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 12.83. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 56.47% and a negative return on equity of 192.68%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

