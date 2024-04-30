StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Down 1.4 %

LPCN opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lipocine will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.