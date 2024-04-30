Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.17.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.66. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

