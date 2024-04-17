Capital Analysts LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. TNF LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 129,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,567 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.58.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.