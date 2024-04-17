Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after buying an additional 177,242 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,075,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 122.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $399.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.64.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total value of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

