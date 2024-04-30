Kennon Green & Company LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kennon Green & Company LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Kennon Green & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kennon Green & Company LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.17. 2,635,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,902,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $380.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $164.32.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,865 shares of company stock worth $9,009,280. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

