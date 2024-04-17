Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 4,529 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSJP stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

